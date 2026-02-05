Additional charges against San Luis Obispo hit-and-run driver
February 5, 2026
By KAREN VELIE
A 20-year-old Cal Poly student who allegedly crashed into two people in San Luis Obispo and then fled the scene in January is now facing additional charges including driving under the influence of alcohol.
Shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 8, a driver hit two people on the 100 block of Crandall Way as they were crossing the street. The driver of the vehicle did not stop and left the area.
Both victims sustained major but non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Eyewitnesses described the suspect car as a dark gray Tesla.
The next morning, officers located the suspect vehicle on the 3000 block of McCollum. The suspected driver, 20-year-old Ishan Pandhare, was arrested for two counts felony hit-and-run and booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail.
Pandhare’s current charges:
- Driving under the influence of alcohol
- Driving causing injury
- Fleeing the scene of an accident
- Two counts hit-and-run
- Unsafe speed
- Two counts great bodily injury
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines