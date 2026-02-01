Teen brandishes gun in Santa Maria, arrested
February 1, 2026
By KAREN VELIE
Santa Maria police officers arrested a 17-year-old male who was brandishing a firearm early Sunday morning.
Shortly after midnight, a caller reported the teen had lifted his shirt to reveal a concealed firearm at a residence in the 400 block of E. Mill Street. Officers spoke with the teen in the backyard of the residence and discovered a loaded firearm on his person.
Officers arrested the teen for firearms related violations and booked him in the Santa Barbara County Juvenile Hall in Santa Maria.
