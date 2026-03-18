Cattlemen’s group pulls Dantona endorsement over anti-law enforcement video

March 17, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

A local cattlemen’s coalition withdrew its endorsement of Jim Dantona for San Luis Obispo County District 2 supervisor after he posted a video on social media that disparages local law enforcement.

The San Luis Obispo County Cattlemen’s Association donated $2,500 to Dantona’s campaign on Oct. 6. The donation, however, was not approved by the association’s political action commitee as required, and instead received the nod from only two members, according to several members.

After CalCoastNews reported the donation in a Feb. 5 article, mutiple cattlemen researched Dantona, and then shared a video he posted on his campaign Facebook page on Feb. 3.

In his video, Dantona starts by saying the California Values Act prohibits law enforcement from assisting ICE with deportations. He then denounced the sheriff’s office for releasing a video of protesters inside the jail lobby, an action Dantona said shamed the protesters.

Dantona then questioned if SLO County Sheriff Ian Parkinson violated the law by coordinating with ICE.

“These protesters were exercising their First Amendment rights, but they were threatened with arrest,” Dantona said. “Why did they use the ICE video to post on the sheriff’s social media account rather than the sheriff’s camera lobby system. Was the goal to intimidate protesters? To shame them?”

On Sunday Dec. 14, a group of anti-ICE protestors berated federal agents and obstructed the arrest of an inmate at the county jail.

Shortly afterwards, a Tribune reporter asked Parkinson about the incident. Parkinson reviewed videos taken by his department, but they lacked audio.

Parkinson contacted ICE and asked if they had body camera videos of the incident. He then opened an investigation into the incident which determined the protesters had violated the law.

“Sheriff’s Office employees should not be subjected to disturbances, obscene behavior, or foul language while carrying out their duties,” according to the sheriff’s office. “This video is being shared to remind the public that this type of behavior is unacceptable and unlawful under Penal Code 602.1.

“This law applies when a person intentionally interferes with lawful business conducted by employees of a public agency open to the public, including obstructing or intimidating employees, visitors, or members of the public. Individuals who violate this law may be asked to leave the premises and may be subject to arrest if they refuse.”

While the California Values Act prohibits state and local law enforcement from using resources to investigate, detain, or arrest people for immigration enforcement, they are required to comply with ICE warrants and are permitted to cooperate with ICE regarding other issues.

In early February, the SLO County Cattlemen’s Association’s Political Action Committee held a meeting to discuss the endorsement and donation given to Dantona’s campaign. The group informed the two members who had approved the donation that they had failed to follow the association’s guidelines, according to a member.

The members then discussed Dantona, his video and the ethics of him going to work for SLO County Supervisor Bruce Gibson as a part-time legislative assistant while a candidate for that office. In the end, the committee members voted to pull the Cattlemen’s Association’s endorsement of Dantona.

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