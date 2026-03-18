Santa Barbara County deputies seize pounds of fentanyl

March 17, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

A Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputy’s traffic stop led to the seizure of more than two pounds of fentanyl 0n Sunday.

Shortly after 1:30 a.m., a deputy noticed a car swerving out of its lane on Highway 101 near Summerland. The deputy pulled over the driver who identified herself as Erica Racheal Ruvalcaba, a resident of Lompoc.

Deputies, who observed signs that Ruvalcaba was driving under the influence of drugs, searched her vehicle which led to the discovery of eight grams of methamphetamine and approximately two pounds, six ounces of fentanyl hidden inside a subwoofer speaker.

Deputies booked Ruvalcaba in Santa Barbara County Main Jail on charges of DUI, possession of fentanyl for sale, transportation or sale of a controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

She was being held on enhanced bail of $500,000, but has since bailed out.

“The seizure of fentanyl is significant as law enforcement and community partners continue working to reduce the devastating impact of opioids in Santa Barbara County,” according to the sheriff’s press release.

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