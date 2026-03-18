Paso Robles approves 24 unit condo development near the downtown
March 17, 2026
By KAREN VELIE
The Paso Robles City Council voted unanimously on Tuesday to approve the construction of 24 condominiums on Creston Road near downtown Paso Robles.
The 4.32-acre property is located on Creston Road near Capitol Hill Road. The project includes 12 duplexes, each with two four-bedroom condos.
Each residence also includes a two-car garage. There are 13 additional spaces for a total of 61 parking spaces.
The city council also approved the removal of 10 native oak trees, the majority of which were diseased or damaged from a fire. Montage Development plans to plant new oak trees.
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