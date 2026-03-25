Fire damages outbuilding in Santa Margarita

March 25, 2026

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A fire damages an outbuilding on a property in Santa Margarita on Wednesday morning.

Shortly after 10 a.m., a caller reported the fire burning in the 22,000 block of F Street, according to Cal Fire. Santa Margarita firefighters arrived at the scene and worked to contain the blaze with assistance from Cal Fire, Atascadero and Templeton firefighters.

Fire personnel eventually extinguished the blaze. The fire response took a total of slightly more than three hours.

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