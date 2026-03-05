Firefighters extinguished trailer fire in Oceano

March 5, 2026

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Firefighters extinguished a fire that partially burned a fifth-wheel trailer at a residence in Oceano on Wednesday evening.

Shortly before 7 p.m., a 9-1-1 caller reported a fire burning in the 1200 block of Silver Spur Place, according to Cal Fire. Five Cities Fire Authority and Cal Fire personnel worked to extinguish the blaze.

Officials did not report any injuries. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...