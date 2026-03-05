Is San Luis Obispo extorting some developers?

March 5, 2026

Statement from Pacific Legal Foundation

San Luis Obispo told homebuilders they could get their permits, but only if they handed over a home at a massive loss or paid a $98,900 inclusionary housing fee. Today, we filed suit to stop the government from imposing unconstitutional fees on builders.

John Ruda, Jordan Knauer, and Rami Zarnegar bought a rundown house, demolished it, and built 4 homes and 4 ADUs. The city demanded a $98,900 “inclusionary housing” fee or the right to sell one of the units at a massive loss to the builders.

That fee is an exaction — a charge the government attaches to a permit. The Supreme Court has called improperly applied exactions “an out-and-out plan of extortion.” And in 2024, the Court unanimously held that permit fees must be directly related to a project’s actual impact.

We’re representing Ruda, Knauer, and Zarnegar at no cost to challenge this nonsensical housing policy. The government needs to stop imposing unconstitutional fees on builders where more affordable housing is needed.

We’ll see San Luis Obispo in court.

