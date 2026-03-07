Former SLO County Probation officer guilty of embezzlement

March 6, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

A former San Luis Obispo County probation officer pleaded guilty to nine counts of felony grand theft by embezzlement after her request for mental health diversion was denied.

Following 32-year-old Fallyn Sierra Rollins’ guilty plea, the court indicated a sentence of 270 in jail if Rollins fully pays restitution of $169,875 prior to her May 19 sentencing hearing. However, before her sentencing, prosecutors and the Santa Barbara County Probation Department will provide sentencing recommendations to the court.

Rollins served as the treasurer for the SLO County Probation Peace Officers’ Association in 2023 and 2024. As treasurer, Rollins had control over the association’s checking account, debit card, and financial records which allowed her to divert money undetected.

In Feb. 2025, Rollins attorney Robert Sanger filed a motion for a gag. The gag order prohibits the parties, witnesses, law enforcement, court personnel, and both prosecutors, defense attorneys and their staffers from releasing information about the case.

In July, SLO County Superior Court Judge Rita Federman denied Sanger’s request that his client receive mental health diversion based on her bipolar diagnosis. However, Federman determined there was no evidence Rollin’s crimes were the result of her mental health issues.

Rollins sentencing hearing is scheduled for May 19.

