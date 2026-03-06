Oceano Cub Scouts leader charged with possession of child pornography

March 6, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo County sheriff deputies arrested a Cub Scouts leader from Oceano on Thursday for possession of child pornography.

On Feb. 17, deputies received a report of suspected child sexual abuse material. During the investigation, detectives identified the suspect as 46-year-old Michael Schmidt, an employee the San Luis Obispo County Health Department, assigned to the information technology department.

On Thursday morning, SLO County sheriff’s detectives, along with the Fresno County Internet Crimes Against Children Task force, served a search warrant at Schmidt’s residence in Oceano.

Detectives arrested Schmidt for possession of child sexual abuse material. During the investigation, investigators discovered Schmidt was also a local cub scout leader in the Five Cities area. He remains in San Luis Obispo County Jail without bail.

Investigators are asking anyone with additional information about this investigation to contact the SLO County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at (805) 781-4500 or Crimestoppers at (805) 549-7867.

