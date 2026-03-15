Gas prices in SLO County rise higher, find lowest costs

March 15, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

The average price for a gallon of gas in San Luis Obispo jumped more than 86 cents in the past two weeks because of conflicts in the Middle East. In addition to increasing crude oil prices, “gasoline demand increases this time of year as the weather warms up and more drivers hit the road, according to AAA.

The average price for a gallon of gas in San Luis Obispo County increased 35 cents last week to $5.64 a gallon, according to figures from AAA.

In California, the average price for a gallon of gas rose 35 cents to $5.50 last week. Nationally, gas prices increased 24 cents to $3.69 a gallon.

SLO County currently has the eighth highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Mono County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $6.36. Tehama County boasts the lowest average cost at $5.16 a gallon.

Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.

Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:

Anchor Gas – Morro Bay, Main Street: $4.83 Vons – Nipomo, Tefft Street: $4.89 USA Gasoline – Morro Bay, Main Street: $4.93 One Stop Food – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $4.95 Sinclair – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $4.95 Mobil – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $4.97 Fastrip Fuel & Wayside Liquors – Paso Robles, Creston Road: $4.99 Valero – Arroyo Grande, Grand Avenue: $4.99 Arco – Paso Robles, Niblick Road: $5.03 Shell – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $5.09

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