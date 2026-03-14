Teen hits, kills toddler in stroller in Santa Maria

March 14, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

A teenage driver hit and killed a toddler in a stroller in Santa Maria on Friday afternoon while seriously injuring the child’s mother.

The 30-year-old mother was attempting to cross the intersection of Fesler Street and Broadway with her 1-year-old child in a stroller when an 18-year-old Santa Maria resident attempted to turn right onto Broadway. The teen crashed into the mother and child, who both sustained major injuries.

Emergency personnel transported both the mother and child to Marian Regional Medical Center, where the child died from their injuries.

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators. Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be contributing factors in the collision.

CalCoastNews will provide additional information about the crash after it becomes available.

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