Gas prices soaring in San Luis Obispo County, find lowest costs

March 22, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

The average price for a gallon of gas in San Luis Obispo has jumped more than $1.12 in the past three weeks because of conflicts in the Middle East. In addition to increasing crude oil prices, gasoline demand increases this time of year as the weather warms up, according to AAA.

The average price for a gallon of gas in San Luis Obispo County increased 26 cents last week to $5.90 a gallon, according to figures from AAA.

In California, the average price for a gallon of gas rose 26 cents to $5.76 last week. Nationally, gas prices increased 25 cents to $3.94 a gallon.

SLO County currently has the seventh highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Mono County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $6.51. Yuba County boasts the lowest average cost at $5.37 a gallon.

Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.

Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:

Chevron – Atascadero, Morro Road: $5.09 Anchor Gas – Morro Bay, Main Street: $5.11 Vons – Nipomo, Tefft Street: $5.15 USA Gasoline – Morro Bay, Main Street: $5.15 Sinclair – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $5.17 Mobil – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $5.19 One Stop Food – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $5.19 Sinclair – Arroyo Grande, Grand Avenue: $5.27 Arco – Paso Robles, Niblick Road: $5.27 Fastrip Fuel & Wayside Liquors – Paso Robles, Creston Road: $5.29

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