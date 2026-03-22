Pedestrian killed on Highway 101 near Los Alamos

March 22, 2026

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A driver struck and killed a pedestrian on Highway 101 near Los Alamos early Saturday morning.

Shortly after 2 a.m., a witness reported a vehicle had struck a pedestrian on northbound Highway 101 north of Alisos Canyon Road, according to the CHP. Officers arrived at the area and found a 37-year-old Alabama man, who was pronounced dead.

Investigators say the Alabama man was headed northbound on Highway 101 when the vehicle struck him. It is unclear what the victim was doing on the highway.

The CHP has yet to release the name of the victim. The crash remains under investigation.

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