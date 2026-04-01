Lompoc man describes lighting his father on fire, and why

March 31, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

The Lompoc man on trial for murder after he set his father’s hair on fire, argues he did not plan to kill his 68-year-old father Joseph Garcia Sr., but that it was a desperate attempt to get the media or law enforcement to listen to him, the defendant told CalCoastNews during a recent interview from the Santa Barbara County Main Jail.

For months, Joseph Garcia Jr. was convinced his father, his husband and some members of the Lompoc Police Department were involved in human trafficking, prostitution and pornography, he said. He called multiple law enforcement agencies, including the FBI and local police, but no one took him seriously.

On the afternoon of June 11, 2022, concerned that his father and his husband were having an affair while involved in human trafficking, Joseph Garcia Jr. went over to his father’s apartment on North D Street.

“They tortured me psychologically,” Joseph Garcia Jr. told CalCoastNews. “I felt trapped.”

While in his father’s apartment, Joseph Garcia Jr. said he spotted objects he believed his father stole from him and they began arguing.

A 9-1-1 caller reported Joseph Garcia Jr. was beating his father and officers were dispatched to the apartment, but the suspect refused to open the door.

In an attempt to get media or law enforcement to take his allegations of human trafficking seriously, Joseph Garcia Jr. lit his father’s hair on fire, he said.

However, Joseph Garcia Jr. explained he used too much accelerant and his father’s head and upper body was burning. He then attempted to douse the fire with orange juice, but was not successful.

On his father’s lap, a small dog named Charlie was also burning.

Officers then forced the door open and discovered the father on fire. Officers placed the father on the ground and extinguished the blaze.

After 10 days in the hospital, Joseph Garcia Sr. succumbed to his injuries.

“It was never my intention to kill my father,” Joseph Garcia Jr. told CalCoastNews. “I was trying to attract media attention. I regret it very much.”

On June 11, 2022, officers arrested Joseph García Jr. and booked him in the Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of attempted murder, false imprisonment, criminal threats, assault with a deadly weapon, mayhem, elder abuse and animal cruelty. After his father’s death, he was also charged with murder and animal cruelty.

In Sept. 2022, a Santa Barbara County Superior Court judge found Joseph Garcia Jr. mentally incompetent to stand trial.

During his competency hearing, psychologist Dr. Susan Ferrant testified that Joseph Garcia Jr. suffered from a delusional disorder, noting that people with this disorder cannot be swayed from their beliefs.

“It became clear to me he suffers delusions,” the judge said.

After the court determined the now 43-year-old Joseph Garcia Jr. was competent to stand trial, his trial started on March 9. Joseph Garcia Jr. is slated to take the stand on Friday.

Because Joseph Garcia Jr. pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity, his trial includes two parts – part one focused on whether or not he is guilty of the crimes. Part two will focus on an insanity defense, that he was not responsible because of severe mental disease or defect.

Joseph Garcia Jr. told CalCoastNews he is not guilty of murder one, because he didn’t plan to kill his father. However, he believes the jury will likely find him guilty of murder two or manslaughter.

Multiple psychologists have diagnosed Joseph Garcia Jr. as suffering from a delusional disorder.

If found “not guilty by reason of insanity,” Joseph Garcia Jr. will be committed to a secure psychiatric facility for an indeterminate period, treatment which often last longer than a prison sentence, until he is no longer a danger to himself or others.

Charlie the dog ran from the apartment after officers arrived. He was later found, treated and adopted.

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