Man assaults restaurant employee in Santa Maria
March 3, 2026
By KAREN VELIE
Santa Maria police officers arrested a 31-year-old man who allegedly assaulted an employee of a Chick-fil-A restaurant on Monday.
Shortly before noon, Clayton Peavey struck a female employee in the head with a large brick outside the restaurant on E Betteravia Road. The assault knocked the victim to the ground, and the suspect fled the area.
An ambulance then transported the victim to an area hospital for evaluation and treatment.
A short time later, officers located Peavey in nearby agricultural fields. He was taken into custody without incident and was later booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail for attempted murder.
