Man assaults restaurant employee in Santa Maria

March 3, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

Santa Maria police officers arrested a 31-year-old man who allegedly assaulted an employee of a Chick-fil-A restaurant on Monday.

Shortly before noon, Clayton Peavey struck a female employee in the head with a large brick outside the restaurant on E Betteravia Road. The assault knocked the victim to the ground, and the suspect fled the area.

An ambulance then transported the victim to an area hospital for evaluation and treatment.

A short time later, officers located Peavey in nearby agricultural fields. He was taken into custody without incident and was later booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail for attempted murder.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...