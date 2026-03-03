Truck crashes into pizza restaurant in Arroyo Grande
March 3, 2026
By KAREN VELIE
A truck crashed into the Palo Mesa Wood Fired Pizza restaurant in Arroyo Grande on Monday morning.
Shortly after 10:30 a.m., a white truck crashed into the front wall of the restaurant located on W Branch Street. No one was inside the restaurant or on the sidewalk at the time of the crash.
The driver and a passenger in the truck suffered minor injuries.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
