Supreme Court rules for parent’s rights, against transgender policy
March 3, 2026
By KAREN VELIE
The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday issued a ruling that temporarily blocks California’s prohibition against public schools informing parents of their child’s transgender status. This was a win for parents who argued the law violated their religious and due process rights.
In 2023, two Southern California school teachers sued their school district, seeking an exemption from the district’s policies regarding informing parents of transition status and pronouns. They were later joined by a group of Christian parents whose children had identified as transgender at school.
The district court ruled in favor of the teachers and parents. However, an appeals court put that order on hold while the state appealed.
In a mixed ruling, the U.S. Supreme Court majority ruled in favor of the parent’s arguments that they are the “primary protectors” of their children and that they have a right to “guide the religious development of their children.”
