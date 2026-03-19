Morro Bay paid parking pilot program takes effect

March 19, 2026

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Morro Bay’s paid parking pilot program took effect this month, with a fee now in place at the boat launch ramp lot located at the end of the Embarcadero.

The pilot program is just for the one lot, and it applies to single-vehicle parking only. Morro Bay is now charging $5 for a 24-hour pass to park in the boat launch ramp lot.

Passes that last 24 hours should benefit those who plan to stay overnight on their boat, city staff say.

Drivers can pay for parking using a credit card at an on-site kiosk. Alternatively, they can use text-to-pay or a mobile app. A 35-cent transaction fee will be assessed on top of the $5, according to a Morro Bay staff report.

Currently, the city sells annual parking passes for $175. Following a vote by the city council in January, annual passes will be reduced to $83 on July 1.

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