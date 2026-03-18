McClintocks restaurant in Pismo Beach goes up for auction

March 18, 2026

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

The closed F. McClintocks restaurant in Pismo Beach will go up for foreclosure auction next week.

Potential buyers can only place bids on the property at 750 Mattie Road, where F. McClintocks Saloon and Dining operated its Shell Beach steakhouse. Other restaurant assets will not be auctioned off.

The auction is scheduled to take place at 11 a.m. on March 24 beside the San Luis Obispo County Central Services Building located at 1087 Santa Rosa Street.

F. McClintocks Saloon and Dining once operated four restaurants in San Luis Obispo County, with the Shell Beach steakhouse being the original location. It opened in 1973.

McClintocks closed its Paso Robles restaurant in 2020 and its Arroyo Grande and Pismo Beach locations in 2024. Among other reasons, F. McClintocks cited COVID-19 closures and rising costs — such as food and insurance — when closing the restaurants.

The last remaining McClintocks, located in downtown San Luis Obispo, has temporarily closed and reopened several times. In 2023, the San Luis Obispo McClintocks temporarily closed after the state of California suspended its liquor license. It was closed from Jan. 19, 2023 through Feb. 17, 2023.

This January, officers busted the SLO McClintocks for selling alcohol to underage patrons during an undercover operation conducted by SLOPD and the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control. The current status of the San Luis Obispo location is unclear.

Also in January, F. McClintocks owner Toney Breault died unexpectedly at the age of 54.

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