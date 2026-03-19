Paso Robles man killed in head-on crash in Kern County

March 19, 2026

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

The Kern County coroner has identified Stanley Carbajal, 36, of Paso Robles as one of two drivers killed in a head-on collision over the weekend. [Bakersfield Now]

Wasco resident Gael Salto Fernandez, 20, also died in the crash, which occurred at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday on Highway 46 west of Wasco.

Fernandez was driving a 2011 Toyota Corolla eastbound on Highway 46 east off Kurt Road. Carbajal was driving a 2024 Toyota Prius westbound on Highway 46, east of Kurt Road and approaching the Corolla.

For an unknown reason, Fernandez crossed over the painted center dividing lines and drove into the westbound lanes, according to the CHP. Fernandez continued heading eastbound in the westbound lane directly in Carbajal’s path until the two vehicles collided head-on.

Both drivers died at the scene of the crash.

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