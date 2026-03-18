Santa Maria police seize firearms during drug bust, DUI arrest

March 18, 2026

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A pair of separate incidents Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning led two arrests and Santa Maria police seizing firearms.

First, officers contacted suspects during what appeared to be a drug deal. The incident resulted in an arrest along with the seizure of narcotics, cash and a stolen handgun, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

In the second incident, police arrested a driver for driving under the influence. During the arrest, officers discovered the driver had a loaded handgun inside their vehicle.

“Two separate cases. Same outcome. Illegal firearms removed from our community,” the Santa Maria Police Department stated in a social media post.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...