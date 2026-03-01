Popular shooting range reopens in San Luis Obispo County

March 1, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

After being closed for more than a year, the state owned public shooting range located in San Luis Obispo County off Highway 1 between San Luis Obispo and Morro Bay reopened on Friday under new management.

The new operator, SLOFAST, will not allow memberships at the San Luis Obispo Shooting Range. Amenities include a long range, a trap and skeet range, an action pistol range and an archery range.

The former San Luis Obispo Sportsman’s Association lost its lease with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife on Dec. 31, 2024 because of violations with its state contract. Violations included a failed to charge the agreed rate and to provide disability access.

