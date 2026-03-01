Man found guilty in cold case murder of Santa Maria woman

March 1, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

A Santa Maria jury on Friday found a 57-year-old man guilty in the murder of a 30-year-old woman in 1988.

On Sept. 18, 1988, Aloysius Winthrop James killed 30-year-old Ofelia Sandoval at the Town Center Hotel where she lived. She was sexually assaulted and strangled.

Santa Maria police linked James to the 35 year old murder through DNA evidence. During the trial, investigators described how DNA evidence led to the arrest of James.

James left DNA evidence on a towel and shirt near Sandoval’s naked body, before it became a tool for investigators. In the 2000’s, investigators processed the DNA evidence, but it did not match Sandoval’s boyfriend, family members or those listed in law enforcement data bases.

While reviewing the case files in 2018, investigators discovered they had not collected DNA evidence from James. Investigators then tested a glove James threw away at his work, which led to a positive DNA match.

Officers arrested James, who was living in Gainesville, Georgia, at his home in 2024.

Following the murder in 1988 and again when interviewed in 2024, James told officers he had not had any contact, sexual or otherwise, with Sandoval.

However, during the trial he admitted to having sex with Sandoval, while claiming he lied because his father was a pastor.

James’ attorney Robert Sanger argued the DNA evidence linking James to Sandoval did not prove he murdered her.

James is facing life in prison without the possibility of parole at his sentencing hearing on April 14.

