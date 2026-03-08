San Luis Obispo County gas prices skyrocket, find lowest costs

March 8, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

The average price for a gallon of gas in San Luis Obispo jumped more than 50 cents last week because of conflicts in the Middle East. Skyrocketing gas prices puts the national average at the same price as it was in early April of 2025.

The average price for a gallon of gas in San Luis Obispo County increased 51 cents last week to $5.29 a gallon, according to figures from AAA.

In California, the average price for a gallon of gas rose 51 cents to $5.15. Nationally, gas prices increased 52 cents to $3.45 a gallon.

SLO County currently has the tenth highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Humboldt County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $5.72. Modoc County boasts the lowest average cost at $4.73 a gallon.

Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.

Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:

Fastrip Fuel & Wayside Liquors – Paso Robles, Creston Road: $4.49 Lucky 7 – Morro Bay, Main Street: $4.49 USA Gasoline – Morro Bay, Main Street: $4.59 Vons – Nipomo, Tefft Street: $4.59 Conserv Fuel – San Luis Obispo, Santa Rosa Street: $4.73 One Stop Food – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $4.75 Sinclair – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $4.77 VP Racing Fuels – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $4.79 Speedway – San Luis Obispo, 296 Santa Rosa Street: $4.79 Costco – San Luis Obispo, Froom Ranch way: $4.85

