Santa Maria gang members rob resident, arrested
March 8, 2026
By KAREN VELIE
Santa Maria police officers arrested three gang members on Saturday after they allegedly stole a gun from a man allowing them to use his music studio.
Late Saturday morning, the three suspects went to an apartment on the 900 block of West Morrison to use a music studio located inside the residence. Shortly after the men arrived, the victim noticed his handgun was missing from the living room.
When the victim confronted the men, one of the suspects allegedly lifted his shirt and displayed a handgun in his waistband while threatening to shoot him. The three suspects then left the apartment.
Video surveillance from inside the residence shows one of the suspects picking up the handgun valued at $420 from a couch and handing it to another suspect, who concealed it in his waistband.
Shortly before 6 p.m., detectives located the suspects’ vehicle and detained three men, one of whom was in possession of two loaded handguns, including the victim’s stolen firearm.
Officers arrested the three suspects on charges of robbery, weapons violations, and conspiracy. Investigators believe the suspects are associated with a local criminal street gang.
