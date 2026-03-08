Santa Maria gang members rob resident, arrested

By KAREN VELIE

Santa Maria police officers arrested three gang members on Saturday after they allegedly stole a gun from a man allowing them to use his music studio.

Late Saturday morning, the three suspects went to an apartment on the 900 block of West Morrison to use a music studio located inside the residence. Shortly after the men arrived, the victim noticed his handgun was missing from the living room.

When the victim confronted the men, one of the suspects allegedly lifted his shirt and displayed a handgun in his waistband while threatening to shoot him. The three suspects then left the apartment.