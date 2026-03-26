Elementary school student in Orcutt brings a gun to school

March 25, 2026

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

An elementary school student brought an unloaded handgun to Pine Grove Elementary School in Orcutt on Wednesday morning whicl led to a law enforcement response.

Another student notified a school staffer of the firearm. A school employee then contacted the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

Shortly after 1 p.m., sheriff’s deputies responded to Pine Grove Elementary and safely recovered the firearm. They found no ammunition.

A preliminary investigation indicates the student who brought the gun to campus did not intend to use it to harm anyone.

The case remains under investigation. Investigators will conduct follow-up in coordination with school officials.

Sheriff’s officials say the incident serves as a strong reminder of the importance of speaking up. The student who reported the firearm to an adult made the right decision and allowed for the situation to be addressed quickly and safely, according to the sheriff’s office.

Reporting concerning behavior to a trusted adult, school staff member or law enforcement can prevent an incident from becoming dangerous, and it helps keep everyone safe, sheriff’s officials say.

The sheriff’s office is withholding the names of juveniles involved in the elementary school incident.

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