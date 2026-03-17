San Luis Obispo revokes two fraternity house permits

March 17, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

Following years of conflicts between Cal Poly students and residents, on March 11 the San Luis Obispo Planning Commission voted to revoke the permits of two fraternities.

Both Alpha Epsilon Pi, which is located on California Boulevard, and Lambda Chi Alpha, located on Foothill Boulevard, had received multiple complaints and violations prior to the commission meeting. While the president of one fraternity apologized for past incidents and asked the commissioners to allow their chapter to continue operating, no one from the other chapter spoke during the meeting.

Alpha Epsilon Pi, a Jewish fraternity, received three noise violation during the past academic year. Fraternity President Joshua Pinsky agreed that any citation is unacceptable, but then argued that the three citations received during the past academic year were a lot lower than the 13 from the year before.

In the end, the commissioners voted for a resolution revoking the permits of Alpha Epsilon Pi and Lambda Chi Alpha.

Even though the city revoked the fraternities’ conditional use permits, members can continue to live there, though they are barred from holding official fraternity events at the site.

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