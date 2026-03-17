San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara counties under extreme heat warnings

March 17, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

The National Weather Service has issued extreme heat warnings for San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties through Friday with temperatures forecast to hit 95 degrees this week.

Two heat advisories, one for the coastal lands and the other for the inland areas, are in place until 10 p.m. on Friday. Temperatures of 85 to 95 degrees are expected.

The National Weather Service is advising the public to stay out of the sun and indoors when possible.

“There is a high risk for heat illness for sensitive populations including the very young, the very old, those without air conditioning, and those active outdoors, according to the National Weather Service. “Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing.

“Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening,” the service added. “Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.”

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