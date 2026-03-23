San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara counties again issued extreme heat warnings

March 23, 2026

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

For the second week in a row, the National Weather Service has issued extreme heat warnings for San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties.

The warnings are in effect from 10 a.m. Monday to 8 p.m. Tuesday. Temperatures between 94 and 96 degrees are expected.

National Weather Service personnel issued the heat advisory for both coastal lands and inland areas in the two counties. The National Weather Service is advising the public to stay out of the sun and remain indoors when possible.

“There is a high risk for heat illness for sensitive populations including the very young, the very old, those without air conditioning, and those active outdoors,” according to the National Weather Service. “Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

“Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.”

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