Crime rates fell in Arroyo Grande in 2025

March 23, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

Violent crimes, property crimes and traffic crimes all fell in Arroyo Grande in 2025, according to the Arroyo Grande Police Department’s 2025 annual report. The 2025 report represents the first formal annual report published by the department.

Cases of violent crime – homicide, rape, robbery, arson and aggravated assault – dropped 37% from 40 in 2024 to 25 in 2025.

Cases of property crime – burglary, theft from vehicles, vandalism and general theft – dropped 30% from 224 in 2024 to 157 in 2025.

Driving under the influence arrests and traffic fatalities fell 40% from 110 in 2024 to 66 in 2025. There was almost no difference in the total traffic collisions with 315 reported in 2024 and 314 reported in 2025.

Also in 2025, the police department updated its body warm cameras, implemented new professional standards and renovated its emergency operations center.

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