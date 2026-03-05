Santa Maria gang member sentenced to 50 years to life for murder

March 5, 2026

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A Santa Barbara County judge on Wednesday sentenced a Santa Maria gang member to 50 years to life in prison for murder.

On May 16, 2021, at about 2 a.m., Alfredo Alaniz shot and killed Mario Merino Gonzalez, 19, on North Lincoln Street in Santa Maria. Alaniz shot Gonzalez 16 times, 15 of which were in the back, according to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office.

The fatal shooting occurred amid an argument between Alaniz and Gonzalez, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

On Dec. 11, 2025, a jury convicted Alaniz, 25, of first-degree murder. Jurors also found true a special allegation that he committed the murder for the benefit of a criminal street gang, as well as that Alaniz personally used a firearm and discharged a firearm causing death.

Santa Barbara County Judge Kristy Imel sentenced Alaniz to two consecutive sentences of 25 years to life for the murder and the firearm enhancement.

Following Alaniz’s sentencing, Santa Barbara County District Attorney John Savrnoch issued a statement praising the work of detectives and prosecutors in the murder case.

“This case involved the senseless and brutal killing of a young man, and the loss his family suffered was profound,” Savrnoch said. “I am grateful to the jury for their service, and to the prosecution team led by Deputy District Attorney Nicholas Harmon for their commitment to seeing justice done. I also want to thank the Santa Maria Police Department for their tireless work in investigating this case, especially Santa Maria Police Detectives Ryan Preast and Joshua Yee.”

