SLO Ranch Market temporarily loses liquor license

March 5, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

An employee of the SLO Ranch Market in San Luis Obispo sold alcohol to a minor last summer. The state of California responded by suspending the store’s liquor license for 15 days.

On June 5, the San Luis Obispo Police Department, assisted by agents from the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control, conducted minor decoy and shoulder tap operations that focused on alcohol sales to minors.

As part of the operation, a minor attempted to buy alcohol at 22 locations. A store clerk at SLO Ranch Market on Froom Ranch Way was arrested for selling the minor alcohol.

The State Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control suspended SLO Ranch Market’s alcoholic beverage license for 15 days starting Feb. 26, according to a sign on the door.

