Santa Maria officers arrest three suspects for gun and drug charges

March 7, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

Santa Maria police officers made multiple arrests on Friday night during proactive enforcement operations in the city.

Shortly before 4:30 p.m., the gang suppression team pulled over a vehicle driven by a probationer on the 600 block of S. Broadway. During a search of the vehicle, officers located several baggies containing suspected fentanyl and methamphetamine.

The methamphetamine weighed approximately 15.3 grams and the fentanyl weighed approximately 18.3 grams.

Officers arrested the driver for possession of narcotics with the intent to sell.

Shortly before 8:30 p.m., detectives conducted a traffic stop at Donovan Road and Broadway. Both occupants of the vehicle were convicted felons, with one on parole.

During a search of the vehicle, officers discovered a loaded 9mm handgun. Officers arrested two subjects on weapons charges.

