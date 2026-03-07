Civic engagement and public leadership in Paso Robles

March 7, 2026

OPINION by DORIAN BAKER

In a recent opinion piece reflecting on her first year on the Paso Robles City Council, Councilmember Kris Beal emphasized the importance of civic participation and described her role as a bridge between the community and City Hall.

Encouraging residents to engage with local government is an important goal, and one I strongly support. At the same time, that conversation raises an important question about authenticity and ideological transparency in public service.

As an elected Paso Robles school board trustee from 2020 through 2024 and a Paso Robles Joint Unified School District teacher who served local families for nearly 30 years, I agree that civic participation is essential to a healthy community. Transparency, engagement, and listening to residents are foundational principles of good governance. On that point, we are united.

However, authenticity in public life matters just as much as outreach events and well-crafted reflections. It can be difficult to reconcile the councilmember’s portrayal of herself as a broad-based “bridge” for the entire community with some of her public statements on divisive national issues.

For example, during an Immigration and Customs Enforcement operation in Paso Robles earlier this year, CalCoast News reported that she posted on social media, “If you hear the horns, whistles and bullhorns, go to them and bear witness,” referring to residents warning undocumented immigrants about the presence of federal agents.

There is nothing inherently wrong with elected officials holding strong ideological convictions. But voters deserve clarity.

A record of outspoken activism on contentious national issues does not simply disappear because the language of governance becomes more polished. If we are to build trust, we must be honest about the values and perspectives that shape our decisions.

Paso Robles thrives when leadership reflects the full spectrum of our community — including elected officials and residents who support law enforcement, value legal immigration, and hold a range of perspectives on public policy. Genuine representation requires more than accessibility; it requires balance and an honest acknowledgment of where one truly stands.

Civic engagement is indeed vital. Just as vital is honesty about the ideas and values that shape our public leadership.

Dorian Baker is a former Paso Robles School Board Trustee and retired PRJUSD teacher.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...