Santa Maria officers arrest three teens armed with firearms

March 2, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

Santa Maria police officers arrested three teens armed with firearms on Saturday evening.

Shortly after 10 p.m., officers with the gang suppression team were patrolling in the area of Miller Street and Chapel Street when they observed a vehicle run a stop sign. An officer then stopped the vehicle.

While talking with the 19-year-old driver, the officer discovered the teen was armed with a loaded firearm.

Officers also detained two additional teens who were riding in the vehicle – a 19-year-old and a 17-year-old. During a search of the vehicle, officers found firearms where the two passengers had been seated.

Officers arrested all three teens on weapons charges.

