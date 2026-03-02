Developer seeks to build 24 condos near downtown Paso Robles

March 2, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

Montage Development is seeking approval to construct 24 condominiums on Creston Road near downtown Paso Robles. The Paso Robles City Council is slated to vote on the project on Tuesday.

The proposed project includes 12 duplexes, each with two four-bedroom condos.

Each residence also includes a two-car garage. There are 13 additional spaces for a total of 61 parking spaces.

The 4.32-acre property is located on Creston Road near Capitol Hill Road.

The developer is asking the city council to approve the project’s development plan and for a permit to remove 10 native oak trees.

