Paso Robles approves Allegretto Resort expansion, spa, convention center

March 18, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

The Paso Robles City Council on Tuesday voted unanimously for a major expansion of the Allegretto Resort and the rezoning of a neighboring property.

The Allegretto Resort by Ayres opened in Oct. 2015 and included a 20-acre, 171-room luxury property located on Buena Vista Drive, across from the Cuesta College North Campus. The proposed new buildings total 172,000 square feet.

The expansion will add 93 hotel rooms, a 12,000 square foot conference center, a gym, a spa, a restaurant and a pool.

The hotel expansion is slated to be constructed on the neighboring 10.8-acre site at the southeast corner of Dallons Drive and Buena Vista Drive.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...