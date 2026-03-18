Paso Robles approves Allegretto Resort expansion, spa, convention center
March 18, 2026
By KAREN VELIE
The Paso Robles City Council on Tuesday voted unanimously for a major expansion of the Allegretto Resort and the rezoning of a neighboring property.
The Allegretto Resort by Ayres opened in Oct. 2015 and included a 20-acre, 171-room luxury property located on Buena Vista Drive, across from the Cuesta College North Campus. The proposed new buildings total 172,000 square feet.
The expansion will add 93 hotel rooms, a 12,000 square foot conference center, a gym, a spa, a restaurant and a pool.
The hotel expansion is slated to be constructed on the neighboring 10.8-acre site at the southeast corner of Dallons Drive and Buena Vista Drive.
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