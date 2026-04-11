Time to amend California’s elderly parole program

April 11, 2026

Statement from the California District Attorneys Association

The California District Attorneys Association (CDAA) is committed to protecting public safety and is proud to support AB 2727, as amended on April 7, as an important step in protecting Californians by limiting the eligibility of violent sex offenders to be released under California’s Elderly Parole program. To be clear — CDAA believes it is never appropriate for serial sex offenders or child predators to be eligible for elder parole; however, this bill, as amended, significantly improves public safety and protects our most vulnerable victims.

Assemblymember Stephanie Nguyen — and elected district attorneys across the state —took the courageous step through AB 2727 to stand up for sexual assault victims everywhere to restrict sex offenders who would be eligible for elderly parole to just those age 65 and older who have served at least 25 years of continuous custody. Current law allows those inmates to be eligible at just age 50 and 20 years of custody.

AB 2727 also closes a dangerous loophole by requiring all sex offenders — including those sentenced to life terms — to be screened under the Sexually Violent Predator Act for potential placement in a secure state hospital upon release. Previously, such sex offenders could be released in our communities directly on parole.

These are significant improvements to existing law and will strengthen public safety in California. The victims of sexual assault should not be forced to continue to be retraumatized by a system which provides offramps from accountability for sexual predators.

CDAA’s support of the victims of sexual violence remains unwavering. Compromise is part of the legislative process, and while the most recent amendments to AB 2727 are not everything we wanted, the willingness to participate in the legislative process in the hopes of making progress must not be misinterpreted as anything other than a wholehearted effort to protect victims — and to protect public safety.

We commend Assemblymember Stephanie Nguyen for her leadership and will continue to work in partnership with our legislators to advance the cause of public safety.

Written by the Honorable Dan Dow, San Luis Obispo County District Attorney, CDAA President; the Honorable Jeannie Pacioni, Monterey County District Attorney, CDAA First Vice President; the Honorable Todd Spitzer, Orange County District Attorney, CDAA Secretary-Treasurer, the Honorable Allison Haley, Napa County District Attorney, CDAA Past President and Legislation Committee Co-Chair; the Honorable Clinton Curry, Yuba County District Attorney, CDAA Board of Directors; the Honorable Morgan Gire, Placer County District Attorney, CDAA Board of Directors; the Honorable Sally Moreno, Madera County District Attorney, CDAA Board of Directors; the Honorable Nina Salarno, Modoc County District Attorney, CDAA Board of Directors; the Honorable Steven Wagstaffe, San Mateo County District Attorney, CDAA Legislation Committee Co-Chair.

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