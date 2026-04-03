NRC extends Diablo Canyon operating license 20 years

April 2, 2026

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission announced on Thursday that it renewed the operating licenses of the Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant for an additional 20 years. PG&E’s operating licenses for the Unit 1 and Unit 2 reactors will now expire on Nov. 2, 2044 and Aug. 26, 2045 respectively.

Previously, PG&E had planned to shut down the nuclear power plant in 2025. However, the utility received backing from both federal and state officials for extending the operating life of Diablo Canyon with the goal of providing Californians reliable electricity.

While 20 years is standard for an NRC license renewal request, current state law only calls for keeping the San Luis Obispo County nuclear plant operational through 2030. Extending operations at the nuclear plant beyond 2030 would require action by the California Legislature.

Following the NRC’s announcement on Tuesday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a statement commending the approval of the Diablo Canyon license renewals.

“Today, I welcome the Nuclear Regulatory Commission’s approval as we continue California’s clean energy transition, creating good-paying jobs, fighting climate change, and cementing the Golden State as a global powerhouse,” Newsom said in the statement.

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