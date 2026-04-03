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NRC extends Diablo Canyon operating license 20 years

April 2, 2026

Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission announced on Thursday that it renewed the operating licenses of the Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant for an additional 20 years. PG&E’s operating licenses for the Unit 1 and Unit 2 reactors will now expire on Nov. 2, 2044 and Aug. 26, 2045 respectively.

Previously, PG&E had planned to shut down the nuclear power plant in 2025. However, the utility received backing from both federal and state officials for extending the operating life of Diablo Canyon with the goal of providing Californians reliable electricity.

While 20 years is standard for an NRC license renewal request, current state law only calls for keeping the San Luis Obispo County nuclear plant operational through 2030. Extending operations at the nuclear plant beyond 2030 would require action by the California Legislature.

Following the NRC’s announcement on Tuesday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a statement commending the approval of the Diablo Canyon license renewals.

“Today, I welcome the Nuclear Regulatory Commission’s approval as we continue California’s clean energy transition, creating good-paying jobs, fighting climate change, and cementing the Golden State as a global powerhouse,” Newsom said in the statement.

 


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5 or 6 more like it would be better; a dozen or so would be best.


36

Totally agree, however with Newsom providing unfettered access and support to Chinese and Mexican criminal gangsters it makes these very easy targets for state sponsored terrorism


-5

With all respect, have you ever been to Diablo? I’m guessing not…Hardly an “easy target for state sponsored terrorism” Heavily armed security…barrier after barrier…. like Fort Knox style security..Military style.


20

Where do you think an additional 5 or 6 would go? You must be in the dark about how drone warfare has made these Ft Knox style facilities incredibly vulnerable to bad actors


-6

Another 5 or 6 reactors next to the two containments that are already there. That’s where… P.S. they could also create a desal plant with the discharge, as was previously discussed with the current reactor.

No the facility is not exposed to attack by air or water or land. Fly or boat near it and find out in person. You can familiarize yourself with the deterrents they have instead of speculating.


7

Exactly so. And pebble bed reactors are close, but not quite ready for prime time. Once they are, they’re scaleable to any output size desired, with MUCH less risk from accidents or folks with bad intentions. Exciting times ahead!


2

Newsom can’t spell hypocrisy. He legitimately lives minute by minute and can lie and change his position on anything on a dime.


24

A real No Brainer! Like it our not , no other options except rolling blackouts this summer. It takes 10 years to plan and approve any additional power sources and in some cases a decade to build.

We are way behind that curve out here in the west.

I wouldn’t be surprised if they look at bringing the gas plants back online too…. Although that would take a year or two to get them going again too- at the least.

Everything else is years away. Great planning!


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