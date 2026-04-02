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Small fire damages Paso Robles business

April 2, 2026

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A small fire damaged a business on Spring Street in Paso Robles on Wednesday afternoon.

Shortly before 5 p.m., a witness reported a fire alarm sounding and smoke inside a building at 1319 Spring Street. Firefighters arrived at the scene and found light smoke and an active flowing sprinkler system in the building, according to the Paso Robles Department of Fire and Emergency Services.

Upon investigating the blaze, firefighters determined that the fire was extinguished on the second floor of the business. The blaze was isolated to a single room on the second floor.

Firefighters assisted the building owners with evacuating water and salvaging their contents to prevent further damage. Fire personnel remained at the scene until approximately 6:28 p.m.

A total of 12 firefighters took part in the response to the incident. Paso Robles police also provided assistance.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

 


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Paso has 12 firefighters on a single shift. It appears that they are very over staffed which is costing paso citizens a lot of unnecessary lax dollars.


-16

True. I used to be a volunteer, “Paid Call Firefighter” and there was never this level of staffing. Things were pretty good. Now, most departments (Unions) have sent the volunteers packing. I hear way more sirens and reading the logs, usually three engines going to each and every, simple call. Don’t get me started on the equipment and “Toys” each station has these days. I am all for coverage but not excess.


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