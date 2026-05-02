San Luis Obispo MMA fighter Steven Sainsbury at Table Mountain Casino Resort
May 2, 2026
By KAREN VELIE
San Luis Obispo Mixed Martial Arts fighter Steven Sainsbury is competing in his seventh professional bout on May 2 – Valley Fight Series 25 at Table Mountain Casino Resort.
Sainsbury will go toe-to-toe with Fresno native James Porter. Porter is 6 feet 2 inches tall with a 79 inch reach.
Sainsbury is 6 feet 4 inches tall with an 81 inch reach. Their event is the main fight of the night.
To watch the fight on pay-per-view, go to StarFund.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines