San Luis Obispo MMA fighter Steven Sainsbury at Table Mountain Casino Resort

May 2, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo Mixed Martial Arts fighter Steven Sainsbury is competing in his seventh professional bout on May 2 – Valley Fight Series 25 at Table Mountain Casino Resort.

Sainsbury will go toe-to-toe with Fresno native James Porter. Porter is 6 feet 2 inches tall with a 79 inch reach.

Sainsbury is 6 feet 4 inches tall with an 81 inch reach. Their event is the main fight of the night.

To watch the fight on pay-per-view, go to StarFund.

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