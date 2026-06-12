Homeless men arrested for burglarizing San Luis Obispo homes

June 12, 2026

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

San Luis Obispo police on Sunday arrested a homeless man who allegedly burglarized an apartment, then went to sleep inside a nearby garage. Then on Thursday, police arrested a homeless man who broke into the Jack House in San Luis Obispo and fell through the ceiling as officers were searching for him.

Shortly before 10 a.m. on Sunday, police received a report of a man sleeping on a couch in a detached garage in the 1300 block of Stafford Street. A resident observed the man sleeping with items that had been taken from the apartment some time during the night.

The witness said the man had awoken and left the property, but the resident found evidence that the suspect had also consumed food and used the bathroom inside the apartment, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

Patrol officers arrived in the area and located the suspect, later identified as 36-year-old Corey Andrew Medina, a homeless man living in San Luis Obispo. Officers found Medina at the bus stop in the 500 block of California Boulevard.

Officers approached Medina, instructed him to stand up and turn around. Medina began to fight with the officers as they tried to detain him.

The suspect then attempted to run away. Additional officers arrived at the scene and assisted with taking Medina into custody.

Police arrested Medina and booked him in San Luis Obispo County Jail on charges of felony first-degree burglary and felony resisting arrest. The SLO County Sheriff’s Office website does not currently list Medina as being in custody.

Then on Thursday, SLO police arrested another homeless man for burglarizing the Jack House in downtown SLO.

At about 2 p.m., the SLOPolice Department received an alarm activation report at the Jack House located at 536 Marsh Street. The alarm company reported motion activation on the second floor of the historic home.

Officers arrived at the scene and discovered a broken window. Police gained entry and found the window had been smashed with a large rock.

As officers went up to the second floor, a man fell partially through the ceiling from the attic. The suspect, later identified as Blake Aubrey Robertson, 35, was ordered to come down from the attic through an access ladder. Officers then took Robertson into custody without further incident.

Responders took Robertson to a local hospital for treatment for the injuries he sustained from broken window glass and falling through the ceiling. Authorities then booked Robertson in San Luis Obispo County Jail on a charge of felony commercial burglary.

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