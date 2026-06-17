Fire destroys greenhouse in Nipomo
June 17, 2026
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
A fire scorched a greenhouse in Nipomo on Tuesday evening.
Shortly before 7 p.m., a caller reported the fire burning in the 600 block of Eucalyptus Road, according to Cal Fire. Firefighters arrived at the scene and worked to contain the blaze.
Crews laid more than 2,400 feet of hose to establish the water supply for fighting the fire. Eventually, firefighters extinguished the blaze.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
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