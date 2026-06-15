More woke right’s Ukraine myths

June 15, 2026

Editor’s note: this is part two about myths regarding the Ukrainian people. Read part one here.

OPINION by DAVID DURINGER

While Breitbart is more balanced than most conservative blogs, even Breitbart spreads false putlerprop at times. Here is an example where Breitbart spreads the absolute falsity that Zelensky stated in his Christmas message that Ukrainians pray for Putin’s death.

You just have to watch Zelensky’s video to know that’s false. But was this a mistake or intentional on Breitbart’s part? Consider that Russia immediately used this false portrayal to bolster Russia’s fake claim that Ukraine attacked Putin’s Valdai residence.

More myths about Ukraine

Ukraine NATO membership threatens Russia

NATO members Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia already bordered Russia (and you can throw in Turkey, as Russia considers Georgia part of Russia) at the time of 2022 invasion, which invasion immediately caused Finland and Sweden to join NATO and resulted in half of Russia’s military going “poof.”

Ukraine was a neutral country when Russia invaded Crimea in 2014. NATO is a defensive alliance. Russia threatens everyone, including Russia.

Video of tongue-flapping Zelensky in drag promotes queer ideology

No, the famous video of tongue-flapping Zelensky (a professional comedian) in drag is actually poking fun at queer ideology. The American brain is incapable of understanding this because Americans already lost their liberty to poke fun at queers.

Ukraine is one of the most Christian countries on earth, far more Christian than Russia, so Ukrainians retain their freedom to poke fun at queers, and quite often they do (including even the younger generations). Zelensky could not have gotten 74% of the vote if he had promoted queers in such a country.

Ukraine is one of the most corrupt countries in the world

Here is one of several rankings of countries in terms of corruption.

No doubt there remains corruption in Ukraine, but it’s a legacy from Soviet and post-Soviet Russia. Unlike Russia, which remains far more corrupt than Ukraine, Ukraine has made great progress in the fight against corruption as it prepares for admission to the EU.

For example, Argentina is viewed positively. You never hear conservative pundits calling it one of the most corrupt countries in the world. And it is ranked on this list very close to Ukraine.

Unfortunately, during much of the war Ukraine had to deal with the corrupt Biden Administration which in turn had dealings with Russian oligarchs and pro-Russian Ukrainian oligarchs (Zlochevsky of Burisma was a major supporter of pro-Russian Yanukovich and his Party of the Regions aiding Donbas rebels), which could explain why, despite the Dem hype, Trump was much better for Ukraine than Biden.

Ukraine is a small insignificant country no one cares about

Ukraine is the largest country in Europe, with critical resources (most importantly, its people), strategically located as Asia’s gateway to Europe.

How quickly we forget that Ukraine was a key ally of ours in the war on terror!

Zelensky banned Christianity

No, the extremely Christian country of Ukraine passed a law (supported by a strong majority of Ukrainians), giving the “Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate” nine months to sever ties with the Russian Orthodox Church.

The law was passed out of concern that priests of this sect were engaged in espionage and other subversive activities in a time of war.

Personal note: In a recent rather heated discussion with a “woke right” couple I know I told them they didn’t care about Ukrainians and they responded that they absolutely do as they donate to a ministry in Ukraine run by a Russian national.

David R. Duringer, JD, LL.M (tax), is an attorney helping families grow family power by transmitting life, fortune, and honor, to descendants. He has taught defensive handgun and estate planning for decades. Sign up at guntrust.org for his free classes in Atascadero or Morro Bay.

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