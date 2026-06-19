San Luis Obispo County election’s office is slowest in the state

June 18, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

The San Luis Obispo County election’s office led the state Thursday in uncounted ballots with 4,654 of 96,488 ballots cast still to count. Statewide, there are 13,636 ballots left to count, according to the California Secretary of State.

Ranking second slowest is Riverside County with 2,200 ballots uncounted of 546,592 ballots cast. Of California’s 58 counties, only 15 have not yet counted all of their ballots.

At the end of the 2022 ballot count, SLO County was the second slowest in the state to finish counting.

SLO County Clerk-Recorder Elaina Cano has claimed the lengthy canvas is “a testament to the meticulous and essential work happening behind the scenes.”

California county election officials have 30 days to count every valid ballot, audit and certify their work – known as the official canvas.

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