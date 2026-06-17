Hate crime allegation stands in North County murder case

June 16, 2026

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A San Luis Obispo County judge ruled on Tuesday that a hate crime enhancement will stand in the case of a Paso Robles man accused of murdering a gay Atascadero man.

Todd Pinion, 32, had been missing for more than a week when his body was found near a creek in rural Santa Margarita on Nov. 2, 2024. The body of Pinion’s dog Spock was later found on the Cuesta Grade.

Tyler Stevens, 23, allegedly killed Pinion with a knife and then abused his dog.

Prosecutors charged Pinion with murder and animal cruelty, as well as sentencing enhancements for a hate crime, a prior conviction and use of a deadly weapon.

Ahead of the case going to trial, Pinion’s attorney filed a motion for the hate crime enhancement to be dismissed. On Tuesday, Judge Jesse Marino held a hearing on the motion.

Prosecutors argued Stevens killed Pinion because he was gay. Pinion kept the fox mask Pinion wore as a trophy, the prosecution argued.

Pinion was a “furry” who was seen wearing a fox tail. He also owned a fox mask.

The defense argued that there is not sufficient evidence that Stevens killed Pinion for being gay. Investigators did not find anything that would indicate Stevens had animosity toward homosexuals or furries, according to the defense’s motion.

Judge Jesse Marino denied the motion to dismiss the hate crime enhancement.

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