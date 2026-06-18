Poachers cited for illegally harvesting Pismo clams at Oceano Dunes

June 18, 2026

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

California Department of Fish and Wildlife officers recently cited three individuals for illegally harvesting more than 100 Pismo clams at the Oceano Dunes.

Wildlife officers were patrolling the Oceano Dunes recreation area when they saw three suspects taking Pismo clams from the beach. While conducting surveillance, officers saw the suspects placing multiple clams into a grocery bag without measuring any of them, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

The officers observed one of the suspects leaving the area and putting the grocery bag in the trunk of a vehicle. The suspect then returned to the surf and continued taking clams. Officers also observed the other two suspects carrying clams and placing them in the trunk of the same vehicle, officials say.

Ultimately, officers contacted the suspects and found 107 Pismo clams inside the vehicle. Of the 107 clams, 99 were undersized.

Officers issued citations to each of the three suspects for fishing without a valid sport fishing license, not having a measuring device in possession, exceeding the 10 Pismo clam daily bag limit and taking Pismo clams smaller than the legal size.

Officers seized all 107 clams, photographed them and returned them to wild alive.

The Department of Fish and Wildlife says size limits help ensure natural resources have the opportunity to reproduce before they can be legally harvested. Clams filter thousands of gallons of water each year and provide food for marine life. Size limits support a healthy ecosystem, as well as sustainable populations that can be harvested recreationally and enjoyed.

CDFW wildlife officers are out patrolling all hours of the day and night to ensure there will be fish and wildlife in California’s future, the agency sais.

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