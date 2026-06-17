Arroyo Grande police identify man who secretly taped nude women

June 16, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

Arroyo Grande police on Tuesday identified the man suspected of secretly recording 47 nude or partially nude women inside the tanning and red-light therapy rooms at Planet Fitness as 40-year-old Kyle L. Combs of Grover Beach.

On Dec. 29, 2025, officers responded to Planet Fitness at 1576 W. Branch Street over a report of a male suspect caught recording a partially nude female in a tanning booth. Combs fled the scene before officers arrived, according to the Arroyo Grande Police Department.

Police served search warrants at Combs’ home and seized electronic devices that revealed more than 50 videos of female gym members inside the tanning and red-light therapy rooms .The recordings span from Jan. 2025 to Dec. 2025.

Combs would enter the locked tanning booth room and record females inside who were nude or partially nude without their knowledge.

Investigators believe there are approximately 47 individual victims. They have now positively identified 23 victims.

Investigators are asking any females who used the tanning or red-light therapy rooms at Planet Fitness during 2025 and who have not yet spoken with investigators to contact Officer Brandon Earnest at (805) 473-5110 ext. 7021 or by email at bearnest@arroyogrande.org.

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