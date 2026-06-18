Person dies after tractor trailer rolls over, catches on fire in Cuyama

June 18, 2026

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A person died on Wednesday after a tractor trailer rolled over and caught on fire in Cuyama near Highway 166 and the San Luis Obispo County-Santa Barbara County line.

Shortly after noon, the victim became trapped beneath the overturned tractor, which then sparked the blaze, according to Cal Fire. The victim’s name is not being released pending notification of their next of kin.

The fire spread and burned about a half acre of vegetation before firefighters contained it. Firefighters worked to address the tractor rollover while containing the vegetation fire.

Cal Fire personnel, along with Santa Barbara County and Los Padres National Forest firefighters took part in the response.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...